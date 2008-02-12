Who Wants To Buy Getty? No One.*

For sale: One Web-ravaged business, now available at fire-sale prices. The NYT reports that bankers for photo agency Getty aren’t finding takers for the company, at least at its current $1.6 billion market cap. GYI is up 21% since the company put itself on the block, but KKR, Bain and Providence all remain unconvinced at those prices the paper says.



The NYT blames the usual suspects: The Internet, which has provided a bounty of images to publishers for little or no cost, and the decimated credit markets, which have cut off cheap money.

