Who Wants To Buy An Appliance Manufacturer? G.E. Knows

Reuters writes: General Electric Co. Chief Executive Jeff Immelt on Wednesday named five non-U.S. appliance manufacturers, including China’s Haier, South Korea’s LG Electronics, Sweden’s Electrolux, Mexico’s Controladora Mabe and Turkey’s Arcelik, as potential bidders for the company’s century-old appliances business.



The chief of the second-largest U.S. company by market capitalisation said it was “obvious” who would be interested in the unit, which last year sold $7.2 billion worth of refrigerators, washing machines and other household appliances.

“The players have become somewhat obvious,” Immelt told reporters in South Korea. “It is Haier in China, it is LG in Korea, it’s Mabe in Mexico, it’s Arcelik in Turkey.” Read more from Reuters.

