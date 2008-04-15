Who Wants To Buy A Music Company? No One

Smallish music publisher Chrysalis Group, which had placed itself on the block last year, says it’s not going to sell itself after all, because it can’t fetch a decent price. Chrysalis says it turned down a $205 million offer — which the FT says came from EMI Group — because it’s worth more, but apparently management are the only folks who think so.



News of the non-talks sent the stock plummeting, and the market now values Chrysalis at about $150 million — which is what we figured it would go for in December.

