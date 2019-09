Today on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, a guest was unable to say what people in China did with renminbi.



The choices were:

Eat it.

Wear it.

Spend it.

Listen to it.

When China cashes in all its Treasuries, and takes over, he might not thrive.

(And obviously he didn’t have what it takes to be a millionaire.)

