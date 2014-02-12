Here Are All The Republicans Who Voted To Avoid A Potential Economic Calamity

Mark Wilson / Getty House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks to the media while flanked by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA).

The House of Representatives voted narrowly and in lopsided fashion to pass a “clean” suspension of the nation’s debt ceiling on Tuesday.

Only 28 Republicans joined all but two Democrats in supporting the measure. Within the Republican caucus, it was clear that there was deep division over the measure. Leadership broke with leadership, party chairs broke with other party chairs, and House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) cast a rare vote in support of the legislation.

Here’s the list of Republicans that supported the measure:

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio)

House Majority Leader Eric I. Cantor (R-Va.)

House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Peter Roskam (R-Ill.)

Hal Rogers (R-Ky.)

Dave Camp (R-Mich.)

Buck McKeon (R-Calif.)

Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

Ed Royce (R-Calif.)

Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)

Chris Collins (R-N.Y.)

Charlie Dent (R-Pa.)

Mike Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

Michael Grimm (R-N.Y.)

Richard Hanna (R-N.Y.)

Doc Hastings (R-Wash.)

Peter King (R-N.Y.)

Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.)

Pat Meehan (R-Pa.)

Gary Miller (R-Calif.)

Dave Reichert (R-Wash.)

Christopher Smith (R-N.J.)

David Valadao (R-Calif.)

John Shimkus (R-Ill.)

Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Reps. Howard Coble (R-N.C.)

Jon Runyan (R-N.J.)

Frank Wolf (R-Va.)

Some of the surprising “no” votes included the fourth-ranking Republican, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), as well as House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who recently helped broker last year’s breakthrough budget deal.

The final tally was 221-201, with Democrats carrying the vote. 20-eight Republicans joined 193 Democrats in voting for the measure. Meanwhile, 199 Republicans and two Democrats voted against it.

