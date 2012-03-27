REVEALED: These Are The Suckers Who Buy Scratch Tickets

Two men hope to get lucky in New Brunswick, N.J.

Photo: dan.orso on flickr

Scratch tickets are an undeniably stupid investment, yet 21 per cent of Americans still think it’s the most practical way to get rich.So who are these folks?



Often, it’s people who have few other options.

The lottery is particularly popular with the uneducated. The 2011 Texas Lottery Demographic Survey, for instance, found that people with less than a high school education spent $25 monthly on the lottery, compared to people with a graduate degree who spent $4 monthly.

The lottery is also popular with poor people. Recent studies in the Carolinas found that lottery sales were highest in the poorest counties and that households earning less than $40,000 made up the majority of sales.

Apart from the regulars, some people buy a ticket for themselves or a friend on a special occasion.

We’ve gathered pictures of people using scratch tickets. These people come from all walks of life and some may be educated and affluent.



