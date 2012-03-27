REVEALED: These Are The Suckers Who Buy Scratch Tickets

Gus Lubin, Michael Kelley
scratchTwo men hope to get lucky in New Brunswick, N.J.

Photo: dan.orso on flickr

Scratch tickets are an undeniably stupid investment, yet 21 per cent of Americans still think it’s the most practical way to get rich.So who are these folks?

Often, it’s people who have few other options.

The lottery is particularly popular with the uneducated. The 2011 Texas Lottery Demographic Survey, for instance, found that people with less than a high school education spent $25 monthly on the lottery, compared to people with a graduate degree who spent $4 monthly.

The lottery is also popular with poor people. Recent studies in the Carolinas found that lottery sales were highest in the poorest counties and that households earning less than $40,000 made up the majority of sales.

Apart from the regulars, some people buy a ticket for themselves or a friend on a special occasion.

We’ve gathered pictures of people using scratch tickets. These people come from all walks of life and some may be educated and affluent.

This Boston woman scratched right outside the store

Another person in Boston scratches on the go

This man scratched for half an hour on the subway in New York

Coins seem to be the tool of choice

But some prefer a knife

And others prefer a big knife

Technique and concentration mean little in this game

It's exhilarating while you're doing it

And it can be a family affair

Especially at Christmas

When wins will be remembered and losses forgotten

It's one way to spend your time between games of bowling

Or anywhere you're hanging out

It can be a team effort

But often it's an isolated affair

It can become a habit

And it's easy to get carried away

Even Paul Rudd buys scratch tickets

This woman scratches with a knife on a bus in Oakland

This Los Angeles man took his tickets to the park

Another man scratches in the LA

This Colorado woman got several scratch tickets for Christmas. They were all losers.

Did this man just win big? Nope: The photographer says he was only posing.

