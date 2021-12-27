3 ways to see who unfollowed you on Twitter

There are several ways to find out who unfollowed you on Twitter, within the app and outside of it. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter, like most social media sites, is all about growing an audience. While no one has time to research every follower to see if they’ve recently unfollowed you, there might be times when you want to know if a particular user still follows you, or has parted ways with your Twitter account. Twitter doesn’t offer a simple one-click way to know if a particular person has unfollowed you, but there are a few ways to find out.

Check your Following list

To see if people you follow continue to reciprocate, look for the Follows you tags next to their usernames. Dave Johnson

Let’s be clear about this: Depending upon how many users you are following, this might not be especially practical. But if you only follow at most a few hundred people and want to see if people you follow are following you back, you can browse this list relatively quickly.

Open your Twitter profile on the website or in a mobile app and click Following. Scroll through the list, looking to see which users have a Follow you tag next to their name. If someone has recently unfollowed you, you won’t see the tag, and the following is no longer mutual.

Check a user’s profile page

Go to someone’s profile page to see if they follow you. Dave Johnson

If you want to know if a specific user account still follows you, another solution is to go directly to that profile page and look for a Follows you tag next to the username. If they used to follow you but the gray box is now missing, that confirms the user stopped following you.

Use a third-party service

Unfollower Stats is one of several apps or websites that can track who has unfollowed you. Dave Johnson

The most efficient way to keep track of who is unfollowing you is to use a third-party app or website. Twitter doesn’t give you a built-in way to stay aware of unfollows, but several other services do.

Quick tip: Be aware that third-party services can pose a security risk because you must grant them permission to access your Twitter account, which is an attack vector for hackers.



There are many options to choose from, and many work more or less the same way. One good option is Unfollower Stats. It offers a free tier of service for Twitter accounts with up to 30,000 followers, though it is ad-supported. Additional paid tiers offer additional features and support for larger Twitter accounts.

To use Unfollower Stats, click Sign-In with Twitter on the home page, then click Authorize app. After a moment, you’ll be taken to a dashboard where you can see a variety of stats including the number of unfollowers since you started using the service. Click Unfollowers to see the number along with a list of usernames who have unfollowed you.

Like most unfollower services, Unfollower Stats only tracks users who have started unfollowing you since you started using the service — it can’t peer back in time before you connected it to Twitter.