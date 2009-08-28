Ben Bernanke Gets Jacked

Identity theft.

You’d think one of the most powerful people in the world would be above this, but hey, it’s a democracy.

Newsweek: The Federal Reserve Board chairman was one of hundreds of victims of an elaborate identity-fraud ring, headed by a convicted scam artist known as “Big Head,” that stole more than $2.1 million from unsuspecting consumers and at least 10 financial institutions around the country, according to recently filed court records reviewed by NEWSWEEK.

Last summer, just as he was dealing with the first rumblings of the financial crisis on Wall Street, Bernanke learned that a thief had swiped his wife’s purse—including the couple’s joint check book. Days later, someone started cashing checks on the Bernanke family bank account, the documents show. “It’s fair to say he was not pleased,” said one close associate of Bernanke…

We wonder if Big Head knew who he was messing with. But even though federal agents busted the ring this summer, George Lee Reid, the guy who cashed fraudulent checks in The Beard’s name, is still on the loose.

Maybe when he’s caught, Bernanke will ask for an cruel and unusual punishment like helping the Fed improve regulation the financial sector.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.