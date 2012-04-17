WHO TO PITCH: Here's Who Is Funding NYC's Hottest Startups Right Now

Want your startup to be on Alyson Shontell’s next update to the 25 hottest NYC startups?Better start pitching the venture capital firms and angel investors that funded the current crop.
Here’s a handy list for your reference.
To be clear, the people we list below are the investors in the startups that made Alyson’s latest list. Obviously, there are plenty of other great investors in New York. We’re putting together a more complete list right now.
VENTURE FIRMS:
- Lerer Ventures
- Softbank Capital
- First Round Capital
- Andreessen Horowitz
- High Peaks Venture Partners
- SV Angel
- Transmedia Capital
- Advacit Capital
- Obvious Corporation
- Betaworks
- Lightbank
- ff Venture Capital
- Consigliere Brand Capital
- Union Square Ventures
- O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures
- Thrive Capital
- CrunchFund
- Vaizra Seed Fund
- Quotidian Ventures
- Bain Capital
- Google Ventures
- RRE Ventures
- Polaris Venture Partners
- Battery Ventures
- Great Oaks VC
- Landis Capital
- DreamIt
- Baroda Ventures
- Zelkova Ventures, SoftTech VC
- Menlo Ventures
- Y Combinator and Start Fund
- Forerunner Ventures
- AOL Ventures
- True Ventures
- Lambert Media
- Columbia Venture Competition
- Learn Capital
- BOLDstart Ventures
- Spark Capital, O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures,
- TechStars NYC
- Baseline Ventures
- Bessemer Venture Partners
- Rho Capital Partner
INDIVIDUALS:
- Rick Webb
- Dave Morin
- Jerry Neumann
- Josh Spear
- Lucas Nelson
- Ryan Freitas
- David Tisch
- Joanne Wilson
- Mike Edwards
- Jordy Levy
- Mike Yavonditte
- Anu Duggal
- Charles Smith
- Scott Belsky
- Dharmesh Shah
- Ashton Kutcher
- Marc Andreessen
- Ben Horowitz
- Bob Pittman
- Brian Lee
- Diego Berdakin
- MJ Eng
- Ryan Steelberg
- Adam Lilling.
- William M. Smith
- Richard Mishaan
- Naveen Selvadurai
- Kevin Slavin
- Jared Hecht
- Steve Martocci
- Nava Ravikant
- Hector Hulian
- Kevin Rose
- Brian Pokorny
- Allen Morgan
- Lars Hinrichs
- Don Baer
- Jason Goldberg
- Guy Oseary
- A-Grade
- Jon Anderson
- Dave Morgan
- Ben Ling
- Joshua Kushner
CORPORATIONS:
- Moxie Pictures
- The Washington Post Company
