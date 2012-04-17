WHO TO PITCH: Here's Who Is Funding NYC's Hottest Startups Right Now

Lerer and Lerer

Want your startup to be on Alyson Shontell’s next update to the 25 hottest NYC startups?Better start pitching the venture capital firms and angel investors that funded the current crop.



Here’s a handy list for your reference.

To be clear, the people we list below are the investors in the startups that made Alyson’s latest list. Obviously, there are plenty of other great investors in New York. We’re putting together a more complete list right now.

VENTURE FIRMS:

Lerer Ventures

Softbank Capital

First Round Capital

Andreessen Horowitz

High Peaks Venture Partners

SV Angel

Transmedia Capital

Advacit Capital

Obvious Corporation

Betaworks

Lightbank

ff Venture Capital

Consigliere Brand Capital

Union Square Ventures

O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures

Thrive Capital

CrunchFund

Vaizra Seed Fund

Quotidian Ventures

Bain Capital

Google Ventures

RRE Ventures

Polaris Venture Partners

Battery Ventures

Great Oaks VC

Landis Capital

DreamIt

Baroda Ventures

Zelkova Ventures, SoftTech VC

Menlo Ventures

Y Combinator and Start Fund

Forerunner Ventures

AOL Ventures

True Ventures

Lambert Media

Columbia Venture Competition

Learn Capital

BOLDstart Ventures

Spark Capital, O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures,

TechStars NYC

Baseline Ventures

Bessemer Venture Partners

Rho Capital Partner

INDIVIDUALS:

Rick Webb

Dave Morin

Jerry Neumann

Josh Spear

Lucas Nelson

Ryan Freitas

David Tisch

Joanne Wilson

Mike Edwards

Jordy Levy

Mike Yavonditte

Anu Duggal

Charles Smith

Scott Belsky

Dharmesh Shah

Ashton Kutcher

Marc Andreessen

Ben Horowitz

Bob Pittman

Brian Lee

Diego Berdakin

MJ Eng

Ryan Steelberg

Adam Lilling.

William M. Smith

Richard Mishaan

Naveen Selvadurai

Kevin Slavin

Jared Hecht

Steve Martocci

Nava Ravikant

Hector Hulian

Kevin Rose

Brian Pokorny

Allen Morgan

Lars Hinrichs

Don Baer

Jason Goldberg

Ashton Kutcher

Guy Oseary

A-Grade

Kevin Rose

Jon Anderson

Dave Morgan

Ben Ling

Joshua Kushner

CORPORATIONS:

Moxie Pictures

The Washington Post Company

