Follow These Twitter Meteorologists For Up-To-The Minute Blizzard Updates

Chelsea Harvey
Blizzard SatelliteReuters/NOAAA satellite image of the blizzard hitting the Northeastern US.

There’s a giant and potentially historic blizzard taking the East Coast by storm and everyone’s talking about it.

Whether you’re a resident of the snowy Northeastern US trying to figure out if it’s safe to go outside yet, or a curious West Coast-er who likes to stay on top of the news, Twitter is a prime tool for keeping up with the latest weather updates.

Many seasoned meteorologists are now using 140 characters or less to make normally complicated data accessible to the general public. They use terms that everyone can understand and push out maps that make snowstorms, hurricanes, and other weather-related happenings interesting.

That means anyone looking for an quick way to keep up with this week’s winter storm can take to Twitter for easy updates.

Below is a list of the some best weather people to follow on Twitter for the latest blizzard news.

Eric Fisher — Chief meteorologist at CBS Boston
Handle: @ericfisher

Mike Seidel — On-camera meteorologist and field reporter for The Weather Channel. He also covers breaking news for NBC, MSBC, and CNBC
Handle: @mikeseidel

Cory Mottice — Meteorologist for AccuWeather
Handle: @EverythingWX

Stu Ostro — Senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel
Handle: @StuOstro

James Spann — Chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40, based in Birmingham, Alabama
Handle: @spann

Stephen Stirling — Data reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey
Handle: @SStirling

Eric Holthaus — Meteorologist, currently writing for Slate
Handle: @EricHolthaus

Andrew Freedman — Senior climate reporter for Mashable
Handle: @afreedma

Jim Cantore — Broadcast meteorologist appearing on The Weather Channel
Handle: @JimCantore

Stephanie Abrams — Meteorologist for The Weather Channel who hosts the “Wake Up with Al” show with Al Roker.
Handle: @StephanieAbrams

Tom Niziol — Winter Weather Expert at The Weather Channel
Handle: @TomNiziol

Ari Sarsalari — Broadcast meteorologist for WAAY 31 in Huntsville, Alabama
Handle: @AriWeather

Here are some general news sites that are also good to follow:

Breaking News Storm — Real-time severe weather updates
Handle: @breakingstorm

National Weather Service — Weather updates for the entire country from NOAA
Handle: @NWS

AccuWeather.com — Breaking news and weather stories from AccuWeather.com
Handle: @breakingweather

WeatherBug
Handle: @WeatherBug

Dina Spector contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Have suggestions for great weather people to follow? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.