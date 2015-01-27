Follow These Twitter Meteorologists For Up-To-The Minute Blizzard Updates

There’s a giant and potentially historic blizzard taking the East Coast by storm — and everyone’s talking about it.
Whether you’re a resident of the snowy Northeastern US trying to figure out if it’s safe to go outside yet, or a curious West Coast-er who likes to stay on top of the news, Twitter is a prime tool for keeping up with the latest weather updates.
Many seasoned meteorologists are now using 140 characters or less to make normally complicated data accessible to the general public. They use terms that everyone can understand and push out maps that make snowstorms, hurricanes, and other weather-related happenings interesting.
That means anyone looking for an quick way to keep up with this week’s winter storm can take to Twitter for easy updates.
Below is a list of the some best weather people to follow on Twitter for the latest blizzard news.
Eric Fisher — Chief meteorologist at CBS Boston
Handle: @ericfisher
HRRR forecast for #blizzard at 5am. Will be cranking at this point. pic.twitter.com/HpQvnJM2gy
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 26, 2015
Mike Seidel — On-camera meteorologist and field reporter for The Weather Channel. He also covers breaking news for NBC, MSBC, and CNBC
Handle: @mikeseidel
It’s early Monday morning in the Northeast & this is the latest snowfall forecast from @weatherchannel from #Juno. pic.twitter.com/qvcXEPpmiv
— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 26, 2015
Cory Mottice — Meteorologist for AccuWeather
Handle: @EverythingWX
A look at fcst snow totals from the NWS through Tuesday night for central Jersey through southern NE. #blizzard pic.twitter.com/FZjepvS88v
— Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) January 27, 2015
Stu Ostro — Senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel
Handle: @StuOstro
First heavy band (of many to come) in the main part of the #storm #blizzardof2015 #Juno pic.twitter.com/KPulTm0Iht
— Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) January 26, 2015
James Spann — Chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40, based in Birmingham, Alabama
Handle: @spann
A special WeatherBrains pre-show on the Northeast U.S. blizzard begins at 9p ET; regular show at 9:30p ET. http://t.co/ZfmK6jj0qH
— James Spann (@spann) January 27, 2015
Stephen Stirling — Data reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey
Handle: @SStirling
NAM/WRF Simulated Radar is pretty similar to where we are now in 7 p.m. frame. Second pic is what that shows for 12am pic.twitter.com/I01PpK4aIM
— Stephen Stirling (@SStirling) January 26, 2015
Eric Holthaus — Meteorologist, currently writing for Slate
Handle: @EricHolthaus
NWS Boston, in an epic forecast discussion, warns of “unprecedented storm.” http://t.co/Zc4wNC88Fm
— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) January 26, 2015
Andrew Freedman — Senior climate reporter for Mashable
Handle: @afreedma
Bottom line on snow forecast is the same – E MASS/RI Hammered. NYC edge of heaviest totals.
— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) January 26, 2015
Jim Cantore — Broadcast meteorologist appearing on The Weather Channel
Handle: @JimCantore
21z WSI RPM model shows strip of 24-30″ of snow over eastern MA/RI. No matter which model you choose, its ground zero pic.twitter.com/se9RqXyvYK
— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 26, 2015
Stephanie Abrams — Meteorologist for The Weather Channel who hosts the “Wake Up with Al” show with Al Roker.
Handle: @StephanieAbrams
storm surge map for MA, RI and CT: pic.twitter.com/LqvWNtj3mf
— Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) January 26, 2015
Tom Niziol — Winter Weather Expert at The Weather Channel
Handle: @TomNiziol
This tells it all, hourly NWS forecasts for NYC and Boston, can you say #blizzard. #Juno pic.twitter.com/mFtq0o3ugJ
— Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) January 26, 2015
Ari Sarsalari — Broadcast meteorologist for WAAY 31 in Huntsville, Alabama
Handle: @AriWeather
We are in full storm coverage mode on http://t.co/T0OgdVzQmp for Winter Storm #Juno #blizzardof2015 #blizzard pic.twitter.com/0bT0GJJBVF
— Ari Sarsalari (@AriWeather) January 26, 2015
Here are some general news sites that are also good to follow:
Breaking News Storm — Real-time severe weather updates
Handle: @breakingstorm
Amtrak suspends Northeast Regional and Acela Express service between New York and Boston on Tuesday due to storm http://t.co/LMmeVo9CWj
— Breaking News Storm (@breakingstorm) January 26, 2015
National Weather Service — Weather updates for the entire country from NOAA
Handle: @NWS
.@NWS Director Louis Uccellini discusses the developing #blizzardof2015 on @CNN pic.twitter.com/SW7aLFCcbG
— NWS (@NWS) January 26, 2015
AccuWeather.com — Breaking news and weather stories from AccuWeather.com
Handle: @breakingweather
Severe weather risk Thursday; make sure you know the difference between a watch and a warning: http://t.co/gmruOY2W6U
— AccuWeather.com (@breakingweather) February 20, 2014
View the latest on the forecast for the #blizzardof2015. http://t.co/EN4f3oqhuc pic.twitter.com/LiHDN4i0Xo
— AccuWeather.com (@breakingweather) January 26, 2015
WeatherBug
Handle: @WeatherBug
Here’s an update on the epic snow heading for New England. http://t.co/4dCJeaTS9p pic.twitter.com/axsLcfvJdd
— WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) January 26, 2015
Dina Spector contributed to an earlier version of this post.
Have suggestions for great weather people to follow? Feel free to let us know in the comments.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.