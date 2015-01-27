Follow These Twitter Meteorologists For Up-To-The Minute Blizzard Updates

Reuters/NOAA A satellite image of the blizzard hitting the Northeastern US.

There’s a giant and potentially historic blizzard taking the East Coast by storm — and everyone’s talking about it.

Whether you’re a resident of the snowy Northeastern US trying to figure out if it’s safe to go outside yet, or a curious West Coast-er who likes to stay on top of the news, Twitter is a prime tool for keeping up with the latest weather updates.

Many seasoned meteorologists are now using 140 characters or less to make normally complicated data accessible to the general public. They use terms that everyone can understand and push out maps that make snowstorms, hurricanes, and other weather-related happenings interesting.

That means anyone looking for an quick way to keep up with this week’s winter storm can take to Twitter for easy updates.

Below is a list of the some best weather people to follow on Twitter for the latest blizzard news.

Eric Fisher — Chief meteorologist at CBS Boston

Handle: @ericfisher

HRRR forecast for #blizzard at 5am. Will be cranking at this point. pic.twitter.com/HpQvnJM2gy

— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 26, 2015

Mike Seidel — On-camera meteorologist and field reporter for The Weather Channel. He also covers breaking news for NBC, MSBC, and CNBC

Handle: @mikeseidel

It’s early Monday morning in the Northeast & this is the latest snowfall forecast from @weatherchannel from #Juno. pic.twitter.com/qvcXEPpmiv

— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 26, 2015

Cory Mottice — Meteorologist for AccuWeather

Handle: @EverythingWX

A look at fcst snow totals from the NWS through Tuesday night for central Jersey through southern NE. #blizzard pic.twitter.com/FZjepvS88v

— Cory Mottice (@EverythingWX) January 27, 2015

Stu Ostro — Senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel

Handle: @StuOstro

James Spann — Chief meteorologist for ABC 33/40, based in Birmingham, Alabama

Handle: @spann

A special WeatherBrains pre-show on the Northeast U.S. blizzard begins at 9p ET; regular show at 9:30p ET. http://t.co/ZfmK6jj0qH

— James Spann (@spann) January 27, 2015

Stephen Stirling — Data reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey

Handle: @SStirling

NAM/WRF Simulated Radar is pretty similar to where we are now in 7 p.m. frame. Second pic is what that shows for 12am pic.twitter.com/I01PpK4aIM

— Stephen Stirling (@SStirling) January 26, 2015

Eric Holthaus — Meteorologist, currently writing for Slate

Handle: @EricHolthaus

NWS Boston, in an epic forecast discussion, warns of “unprecedented storm.” http://t.co/Zc4wNC88Fm

— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) January 26, 2015

Andrew Freedman — Senior climate reporter for Mashable

Handle: @afreedma

Bottom line on snow forecast is the same – E MASS/RI Hammered. NYC edge of heaviest totals.

— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) January 26, 2015

Jim Cantore — Broadcast meteorologist appearing on The Weather Channel

Handle: @JimCantore

21z WSI RPM model shows strip of 24-30″ of snow over eastern MA/RI. No matter which model you choose, its ground zero pic.twitter.com/se9RqXyvYK

— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 26, 2015

Stephanie Abrams — Meteorologist for The Weather Channel who hosts the “Wake Up with Al” show with Al Roker.

Handle: @StephanieAbrams

storm surge map for MA, RI and CT: pic.twitter.com/LqvWNtj3mf

— Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) January 26, 2015

Tom Niziol — Winter Weather Expert at The Weather Channel

Handle: @TomNiziol

This tells it all, hourly NWS forecasts for NYC and Boston, can you say #blizzard. #Juno pic.twitter.com/mFtq0o3ugJ

— Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) January 26, 2015

Ari Sarsalari — Broadcast meteorologist for WAAY 31 in Huntsville, Alabama

Handle: @AriWeather

Here are some general news sites that are also good to follow:

Breaking News Storm — Real-time severe weather updates

Handle: @breakingstorm

Amtrak suspends Northeast Regional and Acela Express service between New York and Boston on Tuesday due to storm http://t.co/LMmeVo9CWj

— Breaking News Storm (@breakingstorm) January 26, 2015

National Weather Service — Weather updates for the entire country from NOAA

Handle: @NWS

AccuWeather.com — Breaking news and weather stories from AccuWeather.com

Handle: @breakingweather

Severe weather risk Thursday; make sure you know the difference between a watch and a warning: http://t.co/gmruOY2W6U

— AccuWeather.com (@breakingweather) February 20, 2014

WeatherBug

Handle: @WeatherBug

Here’s an update on the epic snow heading for New England. http://t.co/4dCJeaTS9p pic.twitter.com/axsLcfvJdd

— WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) January 26, 2015

Dina Spector contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Have suggestions for great weather people to follow? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

