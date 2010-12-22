Desperate Measures? CNN To Co-Host A Presidential Debate With The Tea Party

Last week CNN announced it would team up with the Tea Party Express [to be clear the Express is a group “rival tea partiers blast as a GOP-linked slush fund”] to co-host a Republican presidential debate for early September 2011 in Tampa, Fla.



Leaving aside the question of whether anyone but the media really needs the presidential debates to begin over a year before the election one must still ask: are you really that desperate for attention CNN?

Apparently so.

Keith Olbermann thinks it’s just revealing the obvious.

The alliance isn’t the problem. It’s the continuing pretense that CNN is neutral,” he wrote in an e-mail to POLITICO. “They’ve been hemorrhaging viewers not because they’re nonpartisan but because the viewers recognise they are arrogantly and condescendingly pretending to be.

Also? Is this tipping the debate in Sarah Palin‘s favour?

Aside from opening both CNN and the Express to criticism and inflaming long-simmering intra-tea-party tensions, the debate has also raised concerns among supporters of some prospective 2012 GOP presidential candidates, given the close relationship between the Tea Party Express and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is openly weighing her own presidential campaign.

However if the mission was to get people to write stories about CNN that don’t focus solely on their ratings….accomplished!

