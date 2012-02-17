Who Takes All The Photos Of Chad Ochocinco Doing The Most Mundane, Everyday Things?

Photo: @ochocinco

Chad Ochocinco, er Chad Johnson, is a prolific Tweeter, that much we know.But Ochocinco doesn’t just spew off random musings or what he’s having for lunch. He includes ample photographic evidence of his everyday activities.



Just this week he showed his more than three million followers that he hung out with his daughter, received a replica Lombardi trophy from said daughter, and stole his girlfriend’s car.

The one thing we noticed from all of these pictures?

Ochocinco is posing in every single one of them.

Which begs the question, who’s taking them?

Well, apparently we haven’t been the only ones wondering this.

Why do y’all ask who takes the pictures of me as if y’all don’t ask strangers for favours. No shame at all I have. #yoda — Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) February 14, 2012

Sure, there are plenty of people around to take a photo of Ochocinco when former President Bill Clinton crashed his birthday party, but who’s walking by his driveway ready to snap a pic of him getting in a car?

We have a really hard time believing that Ocho just asks random strangers to take photos of him participating in the most average activities.

We assume it’s likely someone part of Ochocinco’s entourage. If this is in fact the case, though, we have a bunch of questions.

Does this person get paid?

If so, how much?

Or does Ocho just pay his personal photographer in ultra expensive gifts?

What were the qualifications for landing such a lofty position?

Is this person under contract?

When does this contract run out?

Can we apply?

