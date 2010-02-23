Who Stole Warren Buffett's Seat At Lunch Today?

The man who stole Buffett’s seat at lunch

A group of Canadian money managers from Salida Capital paid $1.7 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett at Smith and Wollensky today.The February lunch is a first. “Buffett usually comes in the summer, June.”



Another first: Buffett sat three to the left of “his seat.”

Last year, the group of Chinese men avoided a crisis by waiting for Buffett to sit down. The group of nine from Salida “just sat down.”

“He’s not sitting in his usual seat,” one of the guys told us, when we went down to check out the scene.

Smith and Wollensky plaques

Usually Buffett sits beneath the plaque that bears his name. (A lot of Smith and Wollensky’s benches have plaques bearing the names of some of their more famous patrons. See left.)Not this year.

As you can see, Buffett is sitting three to the left (he’s the one with the white-grey hair facing the kitchen.) We pointed to the grey-haired man who stole Buffett’s seat today.

Humble as ever, Buffett didn’t care. He had his Cherry Coke (Smith and Wollensky doesn’t serve Cherry Coke, so they buy him a special bottle). He hadn’t ordered yet by the time we left, but “he usually has salmon. He doesn’t eat meat.”

Still, sucks to be the guy who stole Warren Buffett’s seat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.