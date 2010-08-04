5 Signs You're Talking To A Good Investor

Photo: www.iaventurepartners.com

Much has been written about the New, New Thing as it relates to seed stage investing – who should get it (everybody), how it should be done (early and often) and when (always). But most of the focus has been on deploying capital.How about the question “from whom should one get capital?” A lot of the recent seemingly-pro entrepreneur chest-thumping has treated capital as a commodity, e.g, the “from whom” isn’t that relevant because most investors suck. As a veteran of almost 60 early-stage investments, I can assure you that the “from whom” question is quite relevant and can often be the difference between success and failure.



Yes, I’m uttering the heresy that perhaps not every entrepreneur knows everything and that not every investor (except perhaps my friend Ron Conway) is a useless jerk. I’m also saying that bad leadership, by either or both of the founding team and the investment group, can cause a good idea to flounder or fail. Good investors, be they large VCs, Micro VCs, super angels, angels without wings, archangels, etc., can substantially de-risk a business and provide tremendous assistance to the founders early and often in all aspects of the start-up process.

So what exactly do these Good Investors look like?

1. They are nice people you can get along with

I don’t care how smart someone is, how prestigious their firm or how “hot” they are as an investor, unless you have chemistry with them forget it. Life is too short, and the amount of time you’ll spend managing interpersonal dynamics will simply not be worth it. Move on.

2. They have lots of domain expertise

Everyone talks about wanting the “value-added investor,” but too few entrepreneurs in my experience really know what this means. Value-added does not mean can write a check (though that is very helpful, I’ll admit). It means that they can give you advice and counsel as you are working out product/market fit because they’ve seen your particular movie before. It means that they have a rolodex of business contacts that can be helpful at the pre-alpha phase, the alpha, the beta phase and beyond. It also means that they know other domain experts who can serve as advisers, board members or other providers of capital who can further deliver value to the company. Most venture firms have advisory boards of domain experts. The start-up founder should think of their investor group as a vehicle for building their own advisory board from the get-go. This is a potential asset that should not be given the short-shrift.

3. They are willing and able to help

In a world of an increasingly large number of start-ups (very, very good), many investors are getting spread thin. While it is fine to have some investors who are passive but willing to engage in a very targeted way when asked, it is also important to have certain investors who have the time and inclination to roll up their sleeves and really help out. This is something the founder needs to address head-on in order to manage expectations on both sides. It is a big responsibility being an active investor, whether as board member, a lead or simply as a committed syndicate member. However, there are clearly aligned motives between the founder and the investor, and understanding which of those investors are going to step up and provide hands-on assistance is critical.

4. They have the skill to deliver constructive – and often tough – feedback

It is hard to provide difficult feedback. It is even harder to deliver such feedback in a constructive manner. This is a key attribute of a Good Investor. They don’t blow sunshine up the founder’s rear, and can be appropriately critical of the business and plan without being a jerk about it. A founder surrounded by a bunch of fawning enablers is a dangerous situation for everyone involved. The smart and self-confident entrepreneur will want a few trusted, credible investors who they know will give 100% honest, unvarnished input at every stage of the company’s development and growth phase. Their value is incalculable.

5. They can help build an ecosystem around the company

Due to their domain expertise, investment experience and vast web of contacts, the Good Investor can help the founder build important webs of relationships among other companies in the space, potential clients, potential hires, relevant academic contacts and other value-added investors. These are benefits that will serve the company at every point in its life cycle. Help in areas such as recruiting and securing alpha/beta relationships are high on the Good Investor’s seed stage hit list. In start ups as in life, Relationships Matter.

This list is clearly not exhaustive, but you get the point. I don’t and have never bought the “fungibility of capital” argument. The “from whom” does matter, whether you are Reid Hoffman or a newbie founder working on Company #1. Because even Reid can use some good advice now and again, because nobody corners the market on knowledge and insight.

