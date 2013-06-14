Here's Who Wendi Deng Murdoch Should Date Once Her Divorce Is Final

Rupert and Wendi Murdoch are getting a divorce.
But this doesn’t mean that love is dead. Hope, as they say, springs eternal, and the world is a big place.
And since Wendi married Rupert just 17 days after his previous divorce was finalised, it appears she understands that love moves fast.
So in that spirit, we’ve compiled a list of potential suitors for Wendi once she hits the market.
She is, after all, a catch in her own right. Aside from being attractive, she’s also a Yale School of Management graduate and documentarian.
Mikhail Prokhorov — the Russian billionaire owns the Brooklyn Nets, and we know Wendi digs basketball.
Noam Gottesman — The Israeli billionaire has been super secretive ever since he broke up with Lucy Liu (that's why he's not pictured). Maybe Wendi could use a break from the spotlight.
Nicolas Berggruen — Wendi might not be living in Murdoch's 5th Avenue home anymore, so she may not mind travelling the world with the 'homeless billionaire.'
Eike Batista — OK, we know the Brazilian billionaire is hemorrhaging money, but he could always sell a jet or boat or two to tide him over.
Dmitry Rybolovlev — The Russian billionaire had a super expensive and messy divorce. He and Wendi may be able to relate to each other.
Michael Bloomberg — Hear us out: Yes, Bloomberg has a girlfriend, but he's also a media mogul like Rupert, so if he breaks up with his girlfriend...
Paul Allen — The Microsoft founder has an island, huge yacht and owns the Seattle Trailblazers. Wendi might dig that.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.