Who Should Star In 'Ponzi: The Bernie Madoff Story'?

If you don’t think that a $50 billion ponzi scheme that took down everyone from Boca Raton country clubbers to Jewish charities is going to get turned into a movie, you need to get out more. This is going to be a GREAT Hollywood picture.



But the big question is: Who plays Bernie?

We think Tom Wilkinson (IMDB) could work. Submit your noms in the comments.

