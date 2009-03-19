Obama’s Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner is in trouble. At the AIG hearing on Capitol Hill today, there are protesters demanding his resignation. As the public anger and political pressure mount, we’re not sure if Geithner can survive this. It’s always possible that he’ll do something super-impressive that will revive his career. But his current trajectory points toward an exit from the Treasury Department and public ignominy.



It’s probably time to start thinking about who should replace Geithner if he goes down. We can think of a handful of candidates–Larry Summers, Jon Corzine and Jamie Dimon come to mind–but we want your suggestions. Leave a comment below with your personal nomination for the next Treasury Secretary.

