Who Should Lead Motorola's (MOT) Turnaround?

Fixing Motorola’s (MOT) mobile phone business will be a huge task, spinoff or not. So who’s up for it? We asked mobile analysts and industry insiders who they thought might make a good CEO for the struggling phone maker. Here’s what we’ve come up with so far, in no particular order.



Ron Garriques. President of Dell’s (DELL) consumer group, former head of Motorola’s mobile phone division. Left for Dell after a falling out with former Moto CEO Ed Zander.

Todd Bradley. Head of HP’s (HPQ) PC/mobile device division. Was CEO of Palm (PALM) when it used to be called palmOne. Acquired Handspring, which invented the Treo and helped spark the smartphone craze.

Peter Skarzynski. Former head of sales and marketing for Samsung’s U.S. mobile phone business. Left Samsung last December “to pursue other interests.”

Don Morrison. RIM’s (RIMM) chief operating officer for BlackBerry, former AT&T (T) exec.

Robbie Bach. Microsoft’s (MSFT) entertainment and devices president. Pros: Understands platforms, the importance of software, led Xbox team. Cons: Responsible (in part) for the Zune.

Miles Flint. Former head of Sony Ericsson, which makes some of the coolest phones you’ve never heard of.

Fake Steve Jobs. The real Apple (AAPL) boss probably isn’t available. But maybe our former Forbes colleague Dan Lyons is up to the task. (Or maybe not.)

Anyone else? Add your suggestions in comments or via our anonymous tip box. Special thanks to Current Analysis research director Avi Greengart.

