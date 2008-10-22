Help Pick The Next Treasury Secretary

Sure, the election hasn’t even happened yet. But since everyone else is starting to talk about President Obama as if it’s a done deal (feel free to knock on wood… or not), we can get in on this too.



No doubt, naming a Treasury Secretary will be an important decision to make early on. Tom Brokaw asked the candidates about this during the townhall debate, but Obama pretty much sidestepped the issue, saying something about how proud he was to count Warren Buffett as a supporter. We also know that ex-Fed Chief Paul Volcker is on board as an advisor. (McCain said he might pick Meg Whitman)

So what are some names out there that would make sense? Presumably he’s looking for a lifelong Democrat with impeccable financial bona fides.

Put your suggestions in the comments, along with an explanation. When we’ve got a good assortment of names, we’ll run a poll and pass the winning name onto the campaign.

