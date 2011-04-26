Who Said That? 10 Unbelievable Quotes From Microsoft Execs

Last week, Microsoft exec Ron Markezich was quoted saying that for every $1 companies spend on Microsoft software, they need to spend $6 getting it to work right.
That’s an amazing statement coming from somebody in Microsoft’s own sales department. But it’s not the first time that a Microsoftie has stuck his foot in his mouth.
See if you can identify which Microsoft exec made each of the following 10 statements.
To keep it fair, we only took one quote per exec — otherwise, the entire quiz could consist of Steve Ballmer putting his foot in his mouth.
Apparently he didn't have high expectations from Verizon's execs.
Six years later, the company's share of ad revenue is below 10%. Microsoft's ad revenue in the fourth quarter of calendar 2010 was $632 million. The Internet Advertising Bureau said that total online ad revenue during the quarter was $7.25 billion -- just in the United States.
He was talking to InfoWorld about Microsoft's approach of creating custom extensions to Sun's Java language to work better on Windows, undercutting the 'write once, run anywhere' goal of Java.
He was talking to an audience of investors, contrasting Windows 7 with its predecessor. (Click here for a Word document transcript.) Perhaps the most surprising thing here is that it took so long for Microsoft to publicly admit it.
The feeling wasn't mutual, and a few months later, Microsoft abandoned its bid for Yahoo.
He was talking about Apple's 'look and feel' lawsuit alleging that Windows copied the Mac. Gates's point was that Apple had gotten a lot of ideas for the Mac GUI after touring Xerox PARC labs. So did Microsoft, as Paul Allen tells in his recent memoir, 'Idea Man.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.