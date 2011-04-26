Who Said That? 10 Unbelievable Quotes From Microsoft Execs

Last week, Microsoft exec Ron Markezich was quoted saying that for every $1 companies spend on Microsoft software, they need to spend $6 getting it to work right.



That’s an amazing statement coming from somebody in Microsoft’s own sales department. But it’s not the first time that a Microsoftie has stuck his foot in his mouth.

See if you can identify which Microsoft exec made each of the following 10 statements.

To keep it fair, we only took one quote per exec — otherwise, the entire quiz could consist of Steve Ballmer putting his foot in his mouth.

