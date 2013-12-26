Quiz: Who Had These Angry Outbursts - Steve Jobs Or Jeff Bezos?

Two bosses you would not want to upset.

When it comes to innovative tech billionaires, few have a bigger reputation for being tougher on their staff than Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 of the harshest quotes that the two have used in professional settings.

We haven’t labelled any of them, so you can go through and guess who said which. There’s an answer key at the bottom, but give it your best shot before spoiling the answers.

When you’re done, share this quiz with your friends so you can see who knows their hard-driving billionaires the best.

Good luck!

Quote #1: “I’m sorry, did I take my stupid pills today?”

Quote #2: “You guys don’t know what you’re doing. I’m going to get someone else to do the ads because this is f—-d up.”

Quote #3: “Do I need to go down and get the certificate that says I’m CEO of the company to get you to stop challenging me on this?”

Quote #4: “Can anyone tell me what [a major product] is supposed to do?” followed by, “Then why the f— doesn’t it do that?”

Quote #5: “I hate my room. It’s a piece of s—, let’s go.”

Quote #6: “Are you trying to take credit for something you had nothing to do with?”

Quote #7: “If I hear that idea again, I’m gonna have to kill myself.”

Quote #8: “We need to apply some human intelligence to this problem.”

Quote #9: “How old were you when you lost your virginity?”

Quote #10: “I guess supply chain isn’t doing anything interesting next year.”

Quote #11: “You think I’m an arrogant arsehole who thinks he’s above the law, and I think you’re a slime bucket who gets most of his facts wrong.”

Quote #12: “This document was clearly written by the B team. Can someone get me the A team document? I don’t want to waste my time with the B team document.”

Quote #13: “Everything you’ve ever done in your life is shit, so why don’t you come work for me?”

Quote #14: “Why are you wasting my life?”

Quote #15: “By the way, what have you done that’s so great? Do you create anything, or just criticise others’ work and belittle their motivations?”

Score key:

15 correct: Taskmaster Genius

11-14 correct: Instigator Expert

7-10 correct: Antagonist-in-Training

2-6 correct: Petty Beginner

0-1 correct: Too Nice To Know

Answer key:

Q1: Jeff Bezos Q2: Steve Jobs Q3: Jeff Bezos

Q4: Steve Jobs Q5: Steve Jobs Q6: Jeff Bezos

Q7: Jeff Bezos Q8: Jeff Bezos Q9: Steve Jobs

Q10: Jeff Bezos Q11: Steve Jobs Q12: Jeff Bezos

Q13: Steve Jobs Q14: Jeff Bezos Q15: Steve Jobs

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

