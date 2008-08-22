Who's Your Daddy? Genealogy Service To Offer DNA Tests For Less Than $99

New York-based Familybuilder, developer of family tree apps for social networks, will extend its services to the real world this October: for less than $99, you can get your own DNA profile.

With an estimated 4 million Facebook users and a presence on all major social networks, the company hopes to connect families through its affordable tests, which normally cost much more. Familybuilder will offer both paternal and maternal tests via mail-in kits, although test results are not legally binding.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.