Who’s Selling Facebook Stock? Mark Zuckerberg, Matt Cohler, Maybe Dozens More

We know that Facebook is going to let employees sell shares this fall, reportedly via a controlled process that will value the company at $4 billion.



But in the meantime, other Facebookers are selling chunks of their equity stakes on their own. We’ve previously reported that an investment bank says it has brokered deals for two tiny slices at a valuation “north of $6 billion”; we’ve also heard reports of equity stakes offered for valuations ranging between $3 billion and $5 billion.

So who’s been selling already? BusinessWeek cites two Valley brokers who say that “dozens” of Facebook employees have sold or selling shares. The magazine’s Spencer Ante says confirmed sellers include CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former VP Matt Cohler.

