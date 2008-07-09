Who's Going to Sun Valley Media Mogul Schmooze? Who's Blowing It Off? Here's The Latest List...

Desperate to know who’s going this year’s Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley–and who’s too busy and important to go? Here’s the latest…



Going:

Anil Ambani (Reliance)

Jeff Bezos

Sergey Brin

Edgar Bronfman

Warren Buffett

Philippe Dauman

David Geffen (maybe)

Paramount’s Brad Grey

Disney’s Bob Iger

Jeffrey Katzenberg (maybe)

Henry Kravis

Universal’s Ron Meyer

Les Moonves

Rupert Murdoch (and son Lachlan)

Dick Parsons (what about Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes?)

Eric Schmidt

Steven Spielberg (maybe)

Sony CEO Howard Stringer (what about CFO and former i-banker Rob Wiesenthal?)

Jerry Yang

Jeff Zucker

“A coterie of Hollywood agents” according to THR

Here’s who’s NOT coming:

Steve Ballmer (because of a “prior engagement”)

Bill Gates (probably; not that it will matter much, since he stepped down from Microsoft 10 days ago)

Hedge funds no longer interested in film-financing

Mel Karmazin (because of his “pending merger;” nice try, Mel, but this merger’s been in the works so long you could’ve used that excuse last year—and next year)

Oxygen founder Geraldine Laybourne

Sumner Redstone (Viacom reps denied rumours that Sumner wasn’t showing up because of health problems; he merely has a “scheduling conflict.” Hmmm…)

Representatives from Bain Capital and Providence Equity Partners

Meg Whitman

Mark Zuckerberg

Henry Blodget, Silicon Alley Media mogul (Still sitting by mailbox waiting, holding out hope…)

