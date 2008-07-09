Who's Going to Sun Valley Media Mogul Schmooze? Who's Blowing It Off? Here's The Latest List...

Desperate to know who’s going this year’s Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley–and who’s too busy and important to go? Here’s the latest…
Going:
- Anil Ambani (Reliance)
- Jeff Bezos
- Sergey Brin
- Edgar Bronfman
- Warren Buffett
- Philippe Dauman
- David Geffen (maybe)
- Paramount’s Brad Grey
- Disney’s Bob Iger
- Jeffrey Katzenberg (maybe)
- Henry Kravis
- Universal’s Ron Meyer
- Les Moonves
- Rupert Murdoch (and son Lachlan)
- Dick Parsons (what about Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes?)
- Eric Schmidt
- Steven Spielberg (maybe)
- Sony CEO Howard Stringer (what about CFO and former i-banker Rob Wiesenthal?)
- Jerry Yang
- Jeff Zucker
- “A coterie of Hollywood agents” according to THR
Here’s who’s NOT coming:
- Steve Ballmer (because of a “prior engagement”)
- Bill Gates (probably; not that it will matter much, since he stepped down from Microsoft 10 days ago)
- Hedge funds no longer interested in film-financing
- Mel Karmazin (because of his “pending merger;” nice try, Mel, but this merger’s been in the works so long you could’ve used that excuse last year—and next year)
- Oxygen founder Geraldine Laybourne
- Sumner Redstone (Viacom reps denied rumours that Sumner wasn’t showing up because of health problems; he merely has a “scheduling conflict.” Hmmm…)
- Representatives from Bain Capital and Providence Equity Partners
- Meg Whitman
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Henry Blodget, Silicon Alley Media mogul (Still sitting by mailbox waiting, holding out hope…)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.