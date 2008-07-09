Who's Going to Sun Valley Media Mogul Schmooze? Who's Blowing It Off? Here's The Latest List...

Hilary Lewis

Desperate to know who’s going this year’s Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley–and who’s too busy and important to go? Here’s the latest…

Going:

  • Anil Ambani (Reliance)
  • Jeff Bezos
  • Sergey Brin
  • Edgar Bronfman
  • Warren Buffett
  • Philippe Dauman
  • David Geffen (maybe)
  • Paramount’s Brad Grey
  • Disney’s Bob Iger
  • Jeffrey Katzenberg (maybe)
  • Henry Kravis
  • Universal’s Ron Meyer
  • Les Moonves
  • Rupert Murdoch (and son Lachlan)
  • Dick Parsons (what about Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes?)
  • Eric Schmidt
  • Steven Spielberg (maybe)
  • Sony CEO Howard Stringer (what about CFO and former i-banker Rob Wiesenthal?)
  • Jerry Yang
  • Jeff Zucker
  • “A coterie of Hollywood agents” according to THR

Here’s who’s NOT coming:

  • Steve Ballmer (because of a “prior engagement”)
  • Bill Gates (probably; not that it will matter much, since he stepped down from Microsoft 10 days ago)
  • Hedge funds no longer interested in film-financing
  • Mel Karmazin (because of his “pending merger;” nice try, Mel, but this merger’s been in the works so long you could’ve used that excuse last year—and next year)
  • Oxygen founder Geraldine Laybourne
  • Sumner Redstone (Viacom reps denied rumours that Sumner wasn’t showing up because of health problems; he merely has a “scheduling conflict.” Hmmm…)
  • Representatives from Bain Capital and Providence Equity Partners
  • Meg Whitman
  • Mark Zuckerberg
  • Henry Blodget, Silicon Alley Media mogul (Still sitting by mailbox waiting, holding out hope…)

