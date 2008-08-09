Who's Buying Time Warner (TWX) Shares?

Big day for the markets — the Dow, the Nasdaq and the S&P are all up about 2.5% — and a big day for media stocks:



Disney rose $1.11 or 3.6 per cent, to $32.03.

NY Times rose $.41 or 3.2 per cent, to $13.40.

News Corp rose $.31 or 2.2 per cent, to $14.38.

Viacom rose $1.07 or 3.7 per cent, to $29.64.

But what’s pushing Time Warner, which shot up 7.6%? We’re just a wacky blog, but we haven’t seen or heard anything that would make investors twice as excited about Jeff Bewkes’ company as any other media congolomerate. Anyone want to venture a guess?

