Who's Buying Blinkx? Google? News Corp?

Shares of video search engine Blinkx are up 50%, fuelled by rumours that News Corp. (NWS) or Google (GOOG) or… someone… will buy the London-based company. The market cap of the company, which is traded on Britain’s AIM market, is now hovering around the $200 million range.



Blinkx is a weird amalgam of tech and features: We and many others think the company has devised a nifty search technology, but aren’t convinced that its most recent move, to create a Joost-like video streaming service, makes a whole of sense.

UPDATE: Blinkx released a statement saying it is “not aware of any external bids or bid-related reason for the [stock] movement.”

