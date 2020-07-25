Record number of COVID-19 cases reported to the World Health Organisation in the past 24 hours

Xinhua via Getty Images

More than 284,000 coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide over the past 24 hours: the highest single-day record.

Over 69,600 cases were recorded in the US.

A record number of coronavirus cases were reported to the Worth Health Organisation over the past 24 hours, according to a new situation report. There were 284,196 new infections reported.

More than 69,600 new cases were recorded in the US. Brazil recorded 67,860 cases, France24 reported.

India reported 49,000 cases in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

CNN reported that the previous world record of daily cases was set on Saturday.

WHO also recorded 9,753 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

According to data from John Hopkins University, more than 15.6 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide so far, with over 636,700 deaths.

The US leads the world in the number of infections and deaths. More than 4 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the US, with over 145,000 deaths.

