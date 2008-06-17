Who Pulled The Plug On Weezer's "Pork And Beans" YouTube Video?

The music video for Weezer’s latest single, “Pork and Beans,” was designed to be a YouTube hit. The clever clip, which references two dozen other viral videos — like the guys who mixed Mentos and Diet Coke, the Numa Numa guy, and Tay “Chocolate Rain” Zonday — was pretty much created exclusively for Web video watchers.



Sure enough, with 7.3 million views, it’s the most-watched video on Google’s (GOOG) video site this month, by more than 2 million views. But that counter could grow slower now: Someone has recently disabled the ability for Weezer fans to embed the YouTube video on their blogs, MySpace profiles, or wherever. “Embedding disabled by request,” the video’s page says.

Why? “This is the first I’ve heard of this,” emails Jim Merlis, who’s listed as the band’s rep on a press release YouTube sent out to announce the video’s premiere. “We do not control this,” says a YouTube rep. “Users control how their content is distributed, and they can choose whether they want their videos to be embeddable.” Universal Music, the band’s label, declined to comment.

But why would Universal or the band strip the embedding feature out of its video on YouTube and keep it up at DailyMotion?

Weezer – Pork And Beans

Uploaded by Weezer

