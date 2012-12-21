These Are The Companies Behind Apple's Attempt To Kill Google

The truth about Siri is that it’s not very good. But, Apple’s not giving up on it. As such, it’s still worth examining. Which is what Gene Munster did in a report today.



Siri is theoretically an opportunity for Apple to nuke Google’s core business by shifting our tendency to ask Google for answers to questions towards asking Siri for answers. There’s one tiny, but fatal flaw — Siri sucks. As much as I’ve tried to use Siri, I just don’t have the patience for it. It’s too darn slow and inaccurate. Google is still king.

But, if Siri were to someday work as quickly and accurately as Google, here’s where its answers would be coming from. Munster assembled a list of who powers Siri and how it’s changed from iOS 5 to iOS 6. As you can see, Apple Maps got a big boost, but Google is still important.

Munster believes Siri still has a chance to become something real for Apple. He thinks it needs to point people to more commerce sites, and he thinks it could eventually integrate with Groupon or LivingSocial to offer users deals.

Don’t Miss: What Happens To People At Apple When They Really Screw Up

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.