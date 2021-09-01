‘The Walking Dead’ seemingly introduced a comic character onto the show, but fans are skeptical

Princess, Yumiko, Eugene, and Ezekiel meet a woman named ‘Stephanie’ on ‘TWD.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

Episode two seemingly introduces Stephanie, the mystery woman Eugene has radioed in secret.

Is it really her though? Another actress recently cast on the show was voicing the character.

“The Walking Dead” finally introduced Stephanie, the mystery woman Eugene (Josh McDermitt) has been communicating with over the radio, but is it really her?

The woman who introduced herself as Stephanie, played by Chelle Ramos, has the character’s signature glasses from the comics, but super-sleuth fans are skeptical that she’s the genuine article – and with good reason.

Why this might not be Stephanie: McDermitt confirmed to Insider that Margot Bingham was the voice on the radio in 2019

Even we were a bit skeptical when Ramos was introduced as Stephanie on “TWD.”

McDermitt previously confirmed to Insider that Margot Bingham was the voice of the mystery woman on the radio back on season 10.

“It’s Margot Bingham,” McDermitt told Insider back in 2019, confirming something that wasn’t a huge secret. “I only say that because her name was in the credits. So, if they want to get mad at me, well, then they shouldn’t put her name in the credits.”

Margot Bingham previous voiced Stephanie on ‘TWD.’ Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

You may be quick to think the role could have been recast.

But in July 2020 Deadline reported that Bingham joined the season 11 cast. At the time, AMC wouldn’t confirm her role.

What’s going on? Are there 2 women named Stephanie? Likely not. Eugene might be in trouble.

Eugene may regret lying to Mercer. Josh Stringer/AMC

Is Eugene about to get catfished in the zombie apocalypse?

The prevailing theory is that Ramos’ character isn’t the real Stephanie and that she may be a Commonwealth spy to try and find out if Eugene and the others are really being honest with them.

That’s not great news for Eugene who recently lied to Mercer, the leader of the Commonwealth militia.

Maybe this is what Mercer meant when he mentioned to Eugene that he would know if he was lying to him.

Mercer gave Eugene an ominous warning. AMC

Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess have been careful to not mention anything about the Alexandria community where Carol, Daryl, and everyone else resides.

If Ramos’ Stephanie reports to Mercer and tells him any consistencies in Eugene’s current story, we’re worried that Eugene could get into trouble with the Commonwealth. We don’t know how the Commonwealth deals with liars, but it’s possible Mercer and his militia could make an example out of Eugene.

New episodes of “TWD” air Sundays on AMC and AMC+. You can follow along with our coverage all season long here.