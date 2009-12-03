Who Forced Tiger To Confess?

When he publicly apologized for extra-marital “transgressions” today, Tiger Woods also wrote that “I am dealing with my behaviour and personal failings behind closed doors with my family.”

He wrote, “Those feelings should be shared by us alone.”

This is probably true.

But it’s not reality.

The problem for Tiger is that he’s more than a family member and more than just an athlete.

He’s a brand, a billion dollar business, built to endorse other brands. Those brands need him to continue to appear in public. To do that, Tiger has to scrub his image now, and fast.

See who forced Tiger Woods to confess >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”nike-1″

title=”Nike”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/15b9b9149cf93a4a578dfe00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tag-heuer-2″

title=”Tag Heuer”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168cbb00000000008eab64/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tatweer-the-tiger-woods-dubai-3″

title=”Tatweer: The Tiger Woods Dubai”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168ce8000000000042a16b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tlc-laser-eye-center-4″

title=”TLC Laser Eye centre”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168d3d00000000001b47c6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”upper-deck-5″

title=”Upper Deck”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168d96000000000068611b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”pga-tour-6″

title=”PGA Tour”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/a5b9b914f304dd49e8c3fc00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”accenture-7″

title=”Accenture”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168f91000000000072119f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”att-8″

title=”AT&T”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168def000000000006debf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ea-sports-9″

title=”EA Sports”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168dfb0000000000b2ee37/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gatorade-10″

title=”Gatorade”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168e360000000000a0432c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gillette-11″

title=”Gillette”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168ece0000000000b084d9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”golf-digest-media-partner-12″

title=”Golf Digest — Media partner”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1690710000000000a77655/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.