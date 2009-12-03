Who Forced Tiger To Confess?

When he publicly apologized for extra-marital “transgressions” today, Tiger Woods also wrote that “I am dealing with my behaviour and personal failings behind closed doors with my family.”
He wrote, “Those feelings should be shared by us alone.”
This is probably true.
But it’s not reality.
The problem for Tiger is that he’s more than a family member and more than just an athlete.
He’s a brand, a billion dollar business, built to endorse other brands. Those brands need him to continue to appear in public. To do that, Tiger has to scrub his image now, and fast.
See who forced Tiger Woods to confess >
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”nike-1″
title=”Nike”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/15b9b9149cf93a4a578dfe00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”tag-heuer-2″
title=”Tag Heuer”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168cbb00000000008eab64/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”tatweer-the-tiger-woods-dubai-3″
title=”Tatweer: The Tiger Woods Dubai”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168ce8000000000042a16b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”tlc-laser-eye-center-4″
title=”TLC Laser Eye centre”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168d3d00000000001b47c6/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”upper-deck-5″
title=”Upper Deck”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168d96000000000068611b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”pga-tour-6″
title=”PGA Tour”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/a5b9b914f304dd49e8c3fc00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”accenture-7″
title=”Accenture”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168f91000000000072119f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”att-8″
title=”AT&T”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168def000000000006debf/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”ea-sports-9″
title=”EA Sports”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168dfb0000000000b2ee37/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”gatorade-10″
title=”Gatorade”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168e360000000000a0432c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”gillette-11″
title=”Gillette”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b168ece0000000000b084d9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”golf-digest-media-partner-12″
title=”Golf Digest — Media partner”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1690710000000000a77655/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.