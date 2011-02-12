One Big Chart That Explains Why Munis Won't Cause A Crisis

We’ve pointed this out before, that unlike with other credit instruments, munis are unlikely to pose systemic risk (even with a lot of defaults) simply because they’re not typically owned by systemically important institutions.



Most are owned by individuals — people who are small enough to fail.

This chart from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch’s Global Credit Strategy Outlook Conference Call breaks it down.

Photo: Bank of America

Now, what about the impact on property-casualty insurers?

All told, they account for about 25% of holdings.

Photo: Bank of America

By their estimates, an “extreme” level of muni defaults would lead about 5% equity hit for these companies.

