From Citi:



Based on our channel checks, the market share split in Jan appears to be SJM (31%), Sands China (18%), Melco Crown (15%), Wynn Macau (14%), Galaxy (11%) and MGM (11%).

These 6 Companies Have Created A Gambling Hub Three Times Bigger Than Vegas >

Photo: Citi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.