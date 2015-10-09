The truth about who owns the coldest, driest place on Earth -- Antarctica

At the bottom of the world sits a vast, frozen desert continent where few animals venture and even fewer humans ever see: Antarctica.

Alhough scientists and the occasional tourist visits this white wonderland, no one permanently lives on Antarctica, making it the only uninhabited continent on Earth.

That begs the question: Who owns Antarctica?

During the first half of the 20th century, seven countries — including Britain, Norway, and New Zealand — laid claim to certain regions of Antarctica. However, their claims are only recognised by the respective countries themselves.

Today, Antarctica is mostly a base for scientific investigations that not only probe the continent itself but also the mysteries of the cosmos.

To answer the question “Who owns Antarctica?”, the producers at the infographics site Column Five made this graphic:

