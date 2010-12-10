Who Needs A Job When You Have Unemployment Insurance?

After this bamboo, I’m going to sleep then eat some more…

Photo: Edward Leung via Flickr

I have run across more and more people that are foregoing employment for unemployment checks.Latest example: The grungy sports book at the MontBleu Casino in South Lake Tahoe…



A ski lift operator, who had his mop of a hairdo tucked into an AC/DC cap and reeked of weed was perusing the odds.

The 20 something burn-out decided to strike up a conversation with me. He had his medicinal marijuana card and three season passes for snowboarding lined up for the season. Heavenly Valley offered him a job as a lift operator for the season, but he decided to bag that in exchange for collecting checks for doing nothing, which allowed him to burn and board, and apparently, gamble a little.

You do wonder how this increasingly lazy/entitled/obese/stoned society is going to return to actual work when this is “over” or what is going to happen if/when entitlements stop or if/when inflation sky-rockets or if/when people get to 99 weeks and get lopped off and all they have on their resume is a little JC, a lot of Xbox, no job experience and a habit of getting cash for doing jack #[email protected]*!

Now Congress, in all their glory, is seriously considering an extension of benefits to last 155 weeks. Quick maths tells me that is about three years. Three years? Are you kidding me?

Who is footing the bill for this? Are we really paying for Burner McWeedy’s snow-board pass, Xbox, dispensary membership and gambling habit?

I spoke to a VC friend of mine, who owns a call-centre. He said that they notice a sharp drop-off in job applications every time congress extends this horrendous pay-you-not-to-work entitlement. I mean, I’m all in favour of a few months’ worth of insurance, but THREE YEARS?

Luckily, I gave him the Oregon over Oregon St. pick and the Nebraska over Oklahoma pick…but I am willing to bet that the extension of unemployment benefits will not do this economy, the recipients, or the job market, any good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.