Here's Who Will Get Rich Off The London Olympics

While athletes at Olympics aren't paid for participation, some can earn money for medals (for instance, the United States Olympic Committee will pay $25,000 for a gold medal).

However, that's chump change compared to sponsorship money. For example, take US swimmer Ryan Lochte, who could make a huge payday if he performs well against rival swimmers (and teammate Michael Phelps). Lochte has five endorsement deals with Gatorade, Ralph Lauren, Gillette, Mutual of Omaha, and Speedo -- if he performs well enough for the bonuses in his contracts to hit, he could earn between $3 to $4 million these games.

Of course, if you're not famous or successful... tough luck we guess.