At Least We Know Who Lost The Italian Election

Rome, Italy — It’s still unclear who is going to win the Italian election. It’s a tight race between liberal Pier Luigi Bersani, conservative Silvio Berlusconi, and even the populist Beppe Grillo.But the loser is clear: Elite Europe.



The bankers, central bankers, and German politicians who were hoping for an easy continuation of reform and austerity have lost big.

Their man, Mario Monti, got destroyed. He’s not even in the picture, as he’s taking around 10% of the vote.

No matter who emerges up top, we know that Merkel, Draghi, the IMF, the banks, etc. lost, as voters rejected austerity and Brussels.

