Meet the rich and powerful people who live on 'Billionaire Lane' in the Hamptons

Owning a big apartment in New York City is great, but having a mansion in the Hamptons is a privilege only the 1% of the 1% can enjoy.

And there may be no more exclusive place to own an East End home than Southampton’s Meadow Lane, which Forbes once dubbed “billionaire lane.”

Not only do Meadow Lane residents have access to a long stretch of private beach, but the median sale price of a home there was just under $US18 million in 2012, according to PropertyShark, making it one of the most expensive streets in the US.

The five-mile road even has a helipad to whisk its famous residents off to Manhattan.

Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.

