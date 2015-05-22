Meet the rich and powerful people who live on 'Billionaire Lane' in the Hamptons

Owning a big apartment in New York City is great, but having a mansion in the Hamptons is a privilege only the 1% of the 1% can enjoy.
And there may be no more exclusive place to own an East End home than Southampton’s Meadow Lane, which Forbes once dubbed “billionaire lane.”
Not only do Meadow Lane residents have access to a long stretch of private beach, but the median sale price of a home there was just under $US18 million in 2012, according to PropertyShark, making it one of the most expensive streets in the US.
The five-mile road even has a helipad to whisk its famous residents off to Manhattan.
Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.
Meadow Lane is one of the most expensive addresses in the country, and no wonder -- it runs along a coveted beachfront strip in one of the most exclusive towns in the Hamptons. The millionaires and billionaires who live there all reside within throwing distance on the same stretch of road.
They also live within easy access of the Southampton Heliport, useful to anyone who travels from Manhattan to the Hamptons by helicopter.
In mid-2014, the Hamptons home where Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson holed up in 'Something's Gotta Give' sold for $41 million to hotel mogul Jimmy Tisch of Loews Corp. The 8,000-square-foot mansion has 11 bedrooms.
Another property on Meadow Lane, a 3.5-acre estate owned by 'electric dance music king' Robert Sillerman, sold for $37.5 million a few months later.
A modern beachfront property designed by architect Myron Goldfinger, who had one of his homes featured in 'The Wolf Of Wall Street,' sold in November 2014 after being listed for $29.5 million.
Daniel Och, CEO of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, has a 4-acre estate valued at $20.4 million with a 7,000-square-foot mansion.
Nearby, billionaire David Koch of Koch Industries has a 7-bedroom mansion valued at $23.2 million. It has a tennis court and seaside pool. Not bad for #6 on the Forbes billionaires list.
His neighbour is attorney and real estate investor Julia Vance Carter, whose French-style mansion sprawls across six acres and is valued at $27.2 million.
American businessman and founder of Apollo Global Management Leon Black owns this grandiose four-lot compound valued at $42.8 million.
Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan sold his 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion on Meadow Lane for $28.5 million in 2012.
Healthcare mogul Vivek Garipalli got a bargain on fashion CEO Tory Burch's estate when he bought it in 2012 for $11 million, less than half of what Burch paid for it four years earlier (pictured is a home Burch bought nearby in 2009).
William Salomon of now-defunct investment bank Salomon Brothers lives in this $20.2 million mansion, with six bedrooms and a backyard pool.
Designer Calvin Klein tore down a huge castle-like home to build his dream glass-and-concrete mansion. It reportedly cost him $75 million to build, including the land.
His neighbour is hotelier Ian Schrager, who bought this 10-bedroom property with tennis court in the '80s. It's currently valued at $19.2 million.
Ford Financial Fund managing member Gerald J. Ford owns this three-lot compound valued at $38.5 million, which includes the 6,000-square-foot guesthouse he purchased separately in 2011 for $10 million.
The Meadow Lane home that belonged to late financier Teddy Forstmann was initially listed for $34 million. It sold in 2013 for $24 million.
Want to join the high rollers of Meadow Lane? There's an oceanfront property with a heated pool and tennis court on the market for a cool $24.95 million.
