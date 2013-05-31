Meet The Mega-Rich Residents Of 'Billionaire Lane' In The Hamptons

Some of the most famous millionaires on the planet own homes in the Hamptons.
But even the 1% have a 1% — and in the Hamptons, there’s no more ritzy and expensive address than Meadow Lane in Southampton, according to Forbes’ Morgan Brennan.
The median sale price on Meadow Lane last year was just under $18 million, according to Property Shark.
And the five-mile road has a helipad to whisk residents off to Manhattan in under 20 minutes.
Brennan recently wrote about the denizens of Meadow Lane for Forbes; we’re taking a closer look at some of these mega-wealthy property owners and their mansions.
Meadow Lane is one of the most expensive addresses in the country, and no wonder: it runs along a coveted beachfront strip in one of the most exclusive towns in the Hamptons.
The famous millionaires and billionaires who live there all reside within throwing distance on the same stretch of road.
Daniel Och, CEO of Och-Zipp Capital Management Group, has a 4-acre estate valued at $20.4 million with a 7,000-square-foot mansion.
Nearby, billionaire David Koch of Koch Industries has a 7-bedroom mansion valued at $23.2 million. It has a tennis court and seaside pool. Not bad for #6 on the Forbes Rich list.
His neighbour is attorney and real estate investor Julia Vance Carter, whose French-style mansion sprawls across six acres and is valued at $27.2 million.
American businessman and founder of Apollo Global Management Leon Black owns this grandiose four-lot compound valued at $42.8 million.
William Salomon of the Salomon Brothers lives in this $20.2 million mansion, with six beds and a backyard pool.
Famous designer Calvin Klein tore down a huge castle-like home to build his dream glass-and-concrete mansion. The $22.8 million property also has a seven-car garage.
His neighbour is hotelier Ian Schrager ,who bought this 10-bedroom property with tennis court in the '80s. It's currently valued at $19.2 million.
Ford Financial Fund managing member Gerald J. Ford owns this three-lot compound valued at $38.5 million, which includes the 6,000-square-foot guesthouse he purchased separately in 2011 for $10 million.
And number #82 on Forbes Billionaires list Alejandro Santo Domingo Davila lives in this 9,000-square-foot mansion with floating staircase, glass railings and outdoor dining room that's valued at $17.7 million.
The Meadow Lane home that belonged to late financier Teddy Forstmann was initially listed for $34 million; the price later dropped to $28.5 million and it recently sold.
Thinking of joining the high rollers of Meadow Lane? This stunning beachfront property on 5 acres is available for $29.5 million.
