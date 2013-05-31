Meet The Mega-Rich Residents Of 'Billionaire Lane' In The Hamptons

Some of the most famous millionaires on the planet own homes in the Hamptons.



But even the 1% have a 1% — and in the Hamptons, there’s no more ritzy and expensive address than Meadow Lane in Southampton, according to Forbes’ Morgan Brennan.

The median sale price on Meadow Lane last year was just under $18 million, according to Property Shark.

And the five-mile road has a helipad to whisk residents off to Manhattan in under 20 minutes.

Brennan recently wrote about the denizens of Meadow Lane for Forbes; we’re taking a closer look at some of these mega-wealthy property owners and their mansions.

