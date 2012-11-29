Meet The Rich And Famous Residents Of Malibu's Exclusive 'Billionaire's Beach'

Photo: Google Maps
Nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” the Carbon Beach section of Malibu is home to Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, entertainment mogul David Geffen, former Dodgers CEO Jamie McCourt, and other business tycoons.
Ellison loves Carbon Beach so much that he owns 10 properties there, including one he bought just this week.
What makes Carbon Beach so great — and expensive?
The AP’s Jeanne Cooper answered the question in 2006, shortly after Geffen lost a court battle against the construction of a public-access walkway near his home. She wrote:
Locals talk about the breadth and dryness of the sand driving up prices to a minimum of $15 million for a small beachfront lot.
And unlike Malibu Colony homes, the houses tend to be built right on the sand, with no seawall blocking the view of the beach from the patio. For visitors (or paparazzi), that means being able to see the lifestyles of the rich and famous without a telescope while strolling the sand. But really, Carbon Beach’s relative exclusivity – in terms of price and public access – is its main selling point.
We decided to see what all the fuss was about.
Welcome to Billionaire's Beach. Malibu has 21 miles of shoreline, but Carbon Beach extends for just one mile along the coast.
The inn, which was renovated in 2007, is right on the water. So even if you can't afford a multimillion-dollar home there, you can spend a night living like a Billionaire's Beach resident.
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison owns 10 properties on Billionaire's Beach, including five adjacent lots which reportedly cost $65 million.
Ellison bought this Carbon Beach property from Former Yahoo CEO Terry Semel in September for $36.9 million.
And this week, Ellison bought a Carbon Beach home from TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer for an undisclosed price. He already owns the houses on either side of the property.
Ellison also owns local commercial properties, including the trendy Nobu Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway.
Locals can grab a slice of pizza at Johnny's Pizza. This shopping centre looks pretty modest for billionaires.
Zagat gave local restaurant Giovanni's Ristorante, also on Pacific Coast Highway, a food score of 25 points.
Take a drive through downtown Carbon Beach, and you might spot one of its rich and famous residents.
Attorney Stuart Liner and his wife bought this home for $10 million from music mogul Irving Azoff in April.
After Courtney Cox and husband David Arquette split, they listed their Carbon Beach pad and sold it for $33.5 million.
This home at 26848 Pacific Coast Highway is the most expensive home currently for sale in Carbon Beach, at $54 million.
Resident Lisette Ackerberg, who lives in a Richard Meier house on Carbon Beach, lost a legal battle in July 2011 in regards to public access to Carbon Beach. She was ordered by a judge to clear room for a 10-foot public walkway at the edge of her property.
