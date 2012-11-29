Meet The Rich And Famous Residents Of Malibu's Exclusive 'Billionaire's Beach'

Photo: Google Maps

Nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach,” the Carbon Beach section of Malibu is home to Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, entertainment mogul David Geffen, former Dodgers CEO Jamie McCourt, and other business tycoons.



Ellison loves Carbon Beach so much that he owns 10 properties there, including one he bought just this week.

What makes Carbon Beach so great — and expensive?

The AP’s Jeanne Cooper answered the question in 2006, shortly after Geffen lost a court battle against the construction of a public-access walkway near his home. She wrote:

Locals talk about the breadth and dryness of the sand driving up prices to a minimum of $15 million for a small beachfront lot.

And unlike Malibu Colony homes, the houses tend to be built right on the sand, with no seawall blocking the view of the beach from the patio. For visitors (or paparazzi), that means being able to see the lifestyles of the rich and famous without a telescope while strolling the sand. But really, Carbon Beach’s relative exclusivity – in terms of price and public access – is its main selling point.

We decided to see what all the fuss was about.

