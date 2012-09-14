See Where The Hamptons Summer Crowd Lives The Rest Of The Year [Infographic]

A whopping 60 per cent of homes in the Hamptons are vacation homes, owned by people who list a non-Hamptons address as their permanent residence.



Of those vacation home owners, a third are Manhattan residents, who together have invested more than $20 billion in Hamptons properties, according to a new infographic from PropertyShark.

Who else buys vacation homes out east, and what do they pay in taxes? Check out the infographic below to find out.

Photo: via PropertyShark

Now meet the rich and famous residents of Southampton >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.