Meet The Billionaires Who Live In The World's Most Expensive Apartment Building

Photo: Shutterstock

London’s One Hyde Park is one of the wealthiest and most secretive residences in the world.Apartments in the Knightsbridge complex cost more than $11,000 a square foot, nearly three times the typical price of luxury London real estate.



But relatively little is known about the people who own homes there. Of the 76 apartments sold in the 86-unit building, 64 are registered to corporations and just 17 are listed as primary residences, according to Nicholas Shaxson, who wrote a great exposé of the building in this month’s Vanity Fair.

Even so, Shaxson and others have found out who some of One Hyde Park’s owners are. Get to know some of the sheikhs, oligarchs, and global rich who own apartments at the world’s most expensive apartment building.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.