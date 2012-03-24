Meet The Big Shots Who Live At 15 Central Park West

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
There are plenty of legendary addresses in New York City, but one—15 Central Park West—stands out above the rest.The ultra-luxury condominium on the corner of West 61st St. and Central Park West has been home to to a laundry list of New York’s most powerful bankers, celebrities and assorted bold-faced names, from Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein to Sting.
Unlike many of New York’s history-laden apartment buildings, especially its main rival across the park, 15 Central Park West is a relative newcomer.
Completed in 2008 by developers Arthur and William Lie Zeckendorf, it offers a ridiculous array of amenities to New York’s moneyed elite, from an in-house chef to a skylit lap pool and private screening room.
15 Central Park West took three years and $950 million to construct. It was an immediate success, ringing up some $2 billion in sales. Even today, the building continues to break real estate sales records.
Unlike many of today's glassy towers, 15 CPW architect Robert A.M Stern was inspired by the great New York apartments of the 1920s. The building has two sections with 210 units total, as well as a formal driveway.
The facade of the building is completely covered in limestone, which cost millions of dollars more than brick. The lobby is also opulent, with English oak panels and marble columns. There's even a waiting room for chauffeurs.
It's only been around for 4 years, but the list of well-known people who have lived or currently live at 15 CPW is astounding. Let's start with the bankers.
Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb bought an 8-bedroom, 10,700-square-foot penthouse condo, paying a record-breaking $45 million back in 2005 when the building was still a hole in the ground.
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was also an early buyer. He paid $26 million in cash for his corner duplex back in 2006.
Former Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill bought a full-floor penthouse in the front section of 15 CPW. He paid $43.7 million for the place in 2007, then a record price per-square-foot.
The apartment made headlines earlier this year when Weill sold it to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $88 million, exactly what Weill listed it for. The apartment was ostensibly purchased for Rybolovlev's daughter, a 22-year-old student.
Rybolovlev was also rumoured to be the buyer of a second, $8 million apartment at 15 CPW, for his daughter's body guards.
Hedge funder Daniel Och has an apartment at 15 CPW, and more than half a dozen Goldman Sachs execs have owned apartments there at some point.
Of course, it's not only Wall Street A-listers who call 15 CPW home. Sting bought a $26.5 million condo there in 2008.
Sportscaster Bob Costas paid over $10.8 million for his pad in 2007; he and wife Jill moved in from the Time Warner centre a few blocks away.
Slugger Alex Rodriguez rented a $30,000-a-month apartment there in 2010. He reportedly asked for a discount but was turned down.
15 CPW's newest resident is Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of the billion-dollar apparel maker Vera Bradley. She moved into her $17 million corner apartment just last week.
Do you want to live there too? There are currently two apartments listed in the building, a 3-bedroom for $35 million and a 2-bedroom for $7.4 million, according to StreetEasy.
