Who Likes The Bailout? BofA And GE Shareholders

Almost everyone we read is disappointed by the stimulus plan and the bank bailout. Both are attempts to maintain the status quo, while kicking the can farther down the road for hard choices. But at least shareholders of Bank of America (BAC), GE (GE) and Hartford Insurance (HIG) are happy about it. All are up big today, with Hartford soaring 20% on word that the TARP will be modified so as to dump money to insurers. Rembember, the more they rally, the more you’re probably getting screwed.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.