Who "Likes" Investor Relations On Facebook?

The conventional wisdom used to be that LinkedIn was for business and Facebook was for friends. The rapid growth of the latter, however, which now boasts around 600 mn users, forced a change. Now it seems safe to assume Facebook is for everyone – even investor relations professionals. Doubtless, a population of 600 mn means you’re going to find a lot of everything, and that includes the IR community. But to what extent?

I dug into the guts of the Facebook ad targeting tool, which can be useful for identifying the interests of the members of the largest virtual community on the planet. And while I have no doubt that there are many IR folks on Facebook, they are choosing not to reveal themselves as such.

According to the Facebook ad tool, there are 420 people in the US who claim ‘investor relations’ as an interest in their profiles. Meanwhile, only 40 Facebook users in the UK do so. France, Germany, Spain and Italy have fewer than 20 each, as do Japan and South Korea.

But failing to declare a specific interest in IR on Facebook doesn’t mean you don’t want to find information about the profession on this social media platform. We’ve seen a considerable number of visits to (and activity on) the IR magazine Facebook page, for example, and it is growing rapidly.

