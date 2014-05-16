Here Are The Surprising Countries Where People Live The Longest

The World Health Organisation just released its annual report on the health of almost every country in the world. The U.S. is not a big winner, but it’s still in much better shape than the world’s poorest nations.

Here are the countries where men and women are living the longest — Iceland and Japan come out on top:

The average life expectancy around the world was 68.1 for men and 72.7 for women. In the U.S., it’s 76 for men and 81 for women, which is far better than average but pretty far off from the top 10.

The inequality in life expectancies around the world is staggering. For men, there was about a 16-year life expectancy gap between high-income and low-income countries; among women, that gap was almost 19 years.

“There are nine countries where both male and female life expectancies are still estimated to be below 55 years,” the WHO notes. All of those nine are in sub-Saharan Africa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.