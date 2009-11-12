Who Leaked The HP-3Com Deal?

3Com’s chart sure looks like someone knew ahead of time that HP was going to pounce with a $2.7 billion takeover, no? Looks like someone might be getting a call from the SEC this week. (Via Stocktwits‘ Howard Lindzon.)



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb2d1f000000000097296e/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

PEHub’s Dan Primack has also scored this chart, also suggesting something fishy was up.

Moreover, someone with access to a Bloomberg terminal sent over some charts showing the price and volume for 3Com $5 strike calls. Take a look at the below, and pay specific attention to the the bottom right-hand corner.

See that thick white line that comes out of nowhere? Well, that’s today’s volume. Nearly 4,000, after several weeks below 100. But if HP didn’t announce the deal until market close…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb42f00000000000f213d7/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.