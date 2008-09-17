Who Killed The Economy? G-R-E-E-N-S-P-A-N

Is someone responsible for the global market and economic meltdown? Portfolio.com says “yes.” The site’s readers have overwhelmingly fingered… Alan Greenspan.



I interviewed Portfolio’s Jesse Eisinger this morning on Yahoo TechTicker (please see video below). Jesse explained why Greenspan’s at the top of the list:

His endorsement of financial deregulation;

His backing of Bush’s tax cuts; and

His decision to keep interest rates too low for too long.

Eisinger goes on to name a few more likely suspects, including credit rating agencies that engaged in flagrant conflicts of interest, as well as Wall Street executives like Jimmy Cayne and Dick Fuld, whose lust for leverage destroyed their firms.

