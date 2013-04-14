Texas Police Think A 'Lone Wolf' Might Have Killed The Two Texas Prosecutors

Kaufman County Sheriff David Byrnes, centre, walks away from a news conference on March 31.

Authorities are beginning to think the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a white supremacist prison gang, may not be responsible for the shocking death of two prosecutors,.



The New York Times reported Friday that police are pursuing a theory that a “lone wolf” killed Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife Cynthia as well as assistant DA Mike Hasse.

Shortly after the Times report, reports emerged that former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Eric Williams had been arrested overnight Friday and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Williams hasn’t been named as a suspect in the case. His name has “swirled around in the courthouse,” though, because he was ousted from office after a high-profile trial accused him of theft, according to a local NBC affiliate. Still, he’s at least the third person who’s been arrested for allegedly making threats since the prosecutor slayings, Reuters reports.

Officials told the Times the McLellands may have known the person who killed them since there was no sign of a break-in before they were shot to death in their home. Initially prosecutors believed the ABT might have been involved since the McLelland’s office prosecuted 34 of its members last year, but they’re backing away from that theory.

“The Aryan Brotherhood theory has been losing some steam,” an unnamed law enforcement official told the Times.

