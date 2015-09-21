Who killed 10 wombats in Kangaroo Valley?

Photo: Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

New South Wales Police are looking for a white 4WD seen around Kangaroo Valley on Friday night after 10 wombats were run over and killed at the popular Bendeela camping ground in the Southern Highlands, south of Sydney.

The dead animals include four believed to be feeding mothers. Wildlife carers found an uninjured five-month-old female joey in one of the dead animals and will now hand raise it to 18 months old.

Police were called to the camp ground on Saturday morning after campers found eight dead wombats. Two more were found on Sunday.

One camper told Fairfax Media he saw a group drinking before one man got into the vehicle and deliberately hit the animals.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, to come forward. Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

